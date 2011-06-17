The Minimum Theme is Released

Want to change the look, feel, and functionality of your current EWU WordPress site? We’ve just loaded up the new theme called Minimum, from StudioPress, which offers custom background and header functionality as well as three new widgets (Welcome, Featured, & Portfolio) in addition to the standard Genesis options that you’ve come to expect. I’ll be creating additional tips on how to use these effectively use these widgets, but for the bold, they are there and ready to experiment with.

As the accompanying picture indicates, Minimum has a very clean black and white appearance but can be spiced up easily using color photos.

PLEASE NOTE: If you activate this new theme, you may be required to reassign your primary navigation menu. I’ve had it happen where when I was experimenting with different themes that the menu is deactivated (not lost) and I had to go into Appearance > Menus and reassign the primary navigation to the menu I had created in a previous theme.

Enjoy!