How to Use the Genesis Social Profiles Widget

Interact with your site visitors on a social level by displaying social media icons in any widgetized area of your WordPress site using the Genesis Social Profiles widget. Connecting on such sites as FaceBook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, just to name a few, provide valuable avenues where communication can flourish and professional relationships are built. Take advantage of this powerful functionality by adding the social profiles widget to your web strategy.

Digging In To Getting Social

Log in to your WordPress dashboard.

Go to Appearance > Widgets.

Drag the Social Profiles widget to your primary navigation or any other widgetized area you feel is suitable and expand the widget.

Provide a title for the widget.

Select the appropriate icon set (there are currently 5 – default, circles, denim, inside, and sketch).

Select the icon size (large or small).

Enter the URL(s) for your social profiles.

Click Save

Check your results by visiting your site & adjust as needed.

Using the Genesis Social Profiles widget not only makes it easy for you to implement your profiles into your EWU WordPress site, but also increases your online reach efficiently.

Was this tip helpful? Let us know what your experience was and share your ideas for future tips by commenting below or contacting us!