Using the Featured Image Functionality in Genesis

While the featured image functionality delivered with the Genesis framework is a welcome addition to our toolset, it can be a bit confusing to use. In this post I’ll explore how to use the featured image option by briefly touching on a common scenario.
A Content Image as a Featured Image
You want to use an image as a featured image displayed, in part, on the homepage as well as in the content body of your post.
This is the scenario I found myself in when trying to display on this homepage in particular. The method I use regularly is to place the photo in the content area first, then assign it as the featured image. In the following example, I will describe how I loaded the image you see in Figure 1.
- Place the cursor in the area of the content that you would like to display the image (red arrow).
- Click the small Add an Image icon as illustrated in Figure 1. This will open the image management window.
- In my case, I needed to load an image from my computer so I selected the tab labeled From Computer, clicked the Choose File button, selected my image, and then clicked the upload button. Once uploaded the image details will appear as displayed in Figure 2 below.
- In this window I also made sure to enter descriptive text in the alternate text box, select the image alignment, and the image size to display.
- Before you click the Insert Into Post button, click the “Use as featured image” link just to the right of that button.
- Lastly, click the Insert Into Post button.
NOTE: Depending on the theme you are using you may have to activate the featured image functionality. The Georgia theme should already be activated however if you are using any version of the Education theme, you will have to go to Appearance > Widgets and make sure that the Genesis – Featured Posts widget is in the Homepage widget space and that the feature image option within this widget is checked as illustrated below. Experiment and see what works best for you and your site.
Comments
Mitz Pantic says
Are you using Genesis 2 yet? I would be interested to know what you think of that?
Mike Childress says
Hi Mitz. We are in the process of upgrading. I have used it on test with no problems and it looks a little more streamlined. I look forward to how users take to it! Thanks for the comment.