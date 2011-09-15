We are excited to announce both our new Help Desk location in the lower level of the JFK Library and our new Help Desk website. Our new central location in JFK allows us to better serve both students and faculty/staff. Services provided include assistance with computers, enhanced classrooms, printers, telephones or other technology-related requests. Please feel free to stop by Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm and let us assist you with your technology needs.

The new Help Desk website at http://helpdesk.ewu.edu provides one-stop shopping for all your computer, classroom or lab support needs. From this site, you can create/track a ticket, research solutions in our FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) page as the knowledge-based library continues to grow, or locate your IT Pro based on your office location. Additionally, you’ll soon be able to chat with a live technician via our new Chat Service scheduled to be up and running by November, 2011. Be sure to click on the link above and browse for services that we are happy to provide!