Sharing Information

Sometimes, the Office of Information Technology will need to share general information, news items or critical technology alerts with the campus community. When that need arises, we will be publishing the information through our News and Maintenance Alerts section on the home page of our website at http://access.ewu.edu/OIT.

In the case of critical alerts, information will be shared via our red, yellow and green warning system:

Red – There is an issue or a maintenance that must be addressed (OIT is aware of a problem)

Yellow – A status check will be communicated (OIT is troubleshooting and will provide a status)

Green – Resolution has occurred (OIT has resolved the issue)

In addition to this notification, OIT will archive all critical alert communications (red, yellow and green) per event so that we will have historical data to support all incidents.