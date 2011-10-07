Creating Meaningful WordPress Categories

Make it easy for your site’s visitors to navigate through content by creating meaningful categories for your blog posts. By categorizing what you write, you tell the reader that you’ve put a certain amount of effort into making their visit to your online presence as smooth as possible. Conversely, when you utilize the “uncategorized” category, you’re sending readers an entirely different message by making them wade through posts that may or may not be of any interest.

Traditionally the uncategorized category has been included to give users an example of how a blog post is created and categorized on the WordPress platform. And, as an example, it serves its purpose well assuming that site owners rename this default category to something more appropriate to the content they have or will create.

The creators of WordPress assume that you will rename this category to something more meaningful and appropriate to the content that you will be creating.

How to Rename the Uncategorized Category

Thankfully, renaming the uncategorized category is simple and straightforward so let’s dive in. Log in to your WordPress dashboard and follow the steps below.

1) Click Posts > Categories





2) Hover over the Uncategorized link and click the “Quick Edit” link that appears below it

3) Create an appropriate category to your content & click the “Update Category” button

