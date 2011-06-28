Creating an Image Gallery in WordPress

Want to add an image gallery to one of your WordPress pages or posts? You can easily do so by using the native image gallery functionality provided by the WordPress platform. Log in to your WordPress dashboard and follow these simple steps to add a WordPress image gallery to your site.

Step 1

Create or open the page or post that you want to display your new image gallery in. In my example, I will creating a gallery of a band that played here at EWU.

Step 2

Click the Add an Image icon in the page or post you have open. This will open a new image management window. See Fig. 1 below.

Step 3

In the image management window, click the Choose File button, select your image, then the Upload button. Repeat this step for each image you would like to display in the gallery. Take notice that for each image you add, the number of images under the Gallery tab increases by one as well. Click the Save All Changes button near the bottom of the image management window.

Note the configuration changes you can make while under the Gallery tab below including the thumbnail links, image order, and columns displayed. Also under the Actions column take note that you can assign a display order by entering numbers into the small text field of that column. Adjust these settings to the most appropriate for your gallery.

Step 4

Let’s check it out the results of our band gallery where you can click on a thumbnail to view the image at fill size.