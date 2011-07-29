Embedding a YouTube Video

As the number of EWU WordPress sites have grown, so have the number of requests on how to embed a YouTube video into a WordPress post or page. This tutorial will show you how to display your chosen YouTube video quickly and easily.

YouTube Video Embeds

I’ll assume you have a video in mind that you want to include into your WordPress site. For our example, we will be using MARCOM’s “Living on Campus” video at the following URL: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCqHQN3EG60.

Step By Step

Log in to your WordPress dashboard. Create or open a post that you would like to embed a YouTube video in. Click the “HTML” tab in the editor. Copy and paste the URL of the YouTube video into the HTML view. If you paste the link in under the “Visual” tab it will not work. Click Publish/Update.

The Result