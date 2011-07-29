Embedding a YouTube Video

As the number of EWU WordPress sites have grown, so have the number of requests on how to embed a YouTube video into a WordPress post or page. This tutorial will show you how to display your chosen YouTube video quickly and easily.
YouTube Video Embeds
I’ll assume you have a video in mind that you want to include into your WordPress site. For our example, we will be using MARCOM’s “Living on Campus” video at the following URL: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCqHQN3EG60.
Step By Step
- Log in to your WordPress dashboard.
- Create or open a post that you would like to embed a YouTube video in.
- Click the “HTML” tab in the editor.
- Copy and paste the URL of the YouTube video into the HTML view. If you paste the link in under the “Visual” tab it will not work.
- Click Publish/Update.
The Result
