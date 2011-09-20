During the years, Eastern Washington University has had different naming conventions used as an ID for logging into computer systems. We’ve called these sign-ins a workstation username, a login name, an account name, the iTech username, the Eastern AD username, and on and on.

To reduce the confusion in regard to all of these different methods of signing on, OIT is launching the Single Sign-On Initiative (Eastern SSO). With this initiative – which has the goal of logging into one web application with a single username and password which will in turn, log you into all other web applications – we want to consolidate our terminology. The standard term that will be used is “NetID”. The NetID is the username that you use to log into your Eastern workstation, the computer labs, e-mail, Exchange webmail, Wireless Internet (WiFi), VPN, and Eastern SSO (https://login.ewu.edu/) among others. Please help us make this change by updating any content that you have that may reflect another name.

As a side note, if you have internal or third-party web applications that are specific to EWU and if you’d like to bring them under the Eastern SSO umbrella, please contact John Gasper at jgasper@ewu.edu. Converting applications is easier and makes your life and your user’s life easier as well.