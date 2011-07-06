Using the Featured Image Functionality in Genesis

While the featured image functionality delivered with the Genesis framework is a welcome addition to our toolset, it can be a bit confusing to use. In this post I’ll explore how to use the featured image option by briefly touching on a common scenario.

A Content Image as a Featured Image

You want to use an image as a featured image displayed, in part, on the homepage as well as in the content body of your post.

This is the scenario I found myself in when trying to display on this homepage in particular. The method I use regularly is to place the photo in the content area first, then assign it as the featured image. In the following example, I will describe how I loaded the image you see in Figure 1.

Place the cursor in the area of the content that you would like to display the image (red arrow).

Click the small Add an Image icon as illustrated in Figure 1. This will open the image management window.

icon as illustrated in Figure 1. This will open the image management window. In my case, I needed to load an image from my computer so I selected the tab labeled From Computer, clicked the Choose File button, selected my image, and then clicked the upload button. Once uploaded the image details will appear as displayed in Figure 2 below.

clicked the button, selected my image, and then clicked the upload button. Once uploaded the image details will appear as displayed in Figure 2 below. In this window I also made sure to enter descriptive text in the alternate text box, select the image alignment, and the image size to display.

Before you click the Insert Into Post button, click the “Use as featured image” link just to the right of that button.

button, click the “Use as featured image” link just to the right of that button. Lastly, click the Insert Into Post button.